ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

By ED WHITE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpYWl_0fhJICBs00
Supreme Court Abortion Michigan FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the governor's office in Lansing, Mich. A judge on Tuesday, MAY 17, 2022, suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its historic Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File) (David Eggert)

DETROIT — (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision.

The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since 1973 when the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide.

The court, however, could throw out that landmark ruling before July, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan, saying the abortion ban likely violates the Michigan Constitution.

"After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy," the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

Gleicher said other Michigan laws regulating abortion will remain in full effect. The injunction will stay in place while the judge makes a final decision in the months ahead or a higher court intervenes.

“No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, abortion access remains protected in Michigan while our full case proceeds to block this antiquated law once and for all,” said Dr. Sarah Wallett of Planned Parenthood, which offers abortion services.

The attorney general's office typically defends against challenges to Michigan laws. But Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said she would not defend or enforce the abortion ban. She, too, believes it is unconstitutional and welcomed the injunction.

John Bursch, an attorney representing Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference, was sharply critical, saying Gleicher had written an “extraordinary, unprecedented decision.” The groups weren't formal parties in the case but were allowed to file opposing briefs.

“This is the kind of mess that you end up (with) in the court system when the state's chief executive and its attorney general refuse to uphold and defend the law that has been in place since 1931,” Bursch said. “They may not like it. But no one has the ability to unilaterally ignore, change, encourage the invalidation of Michigan law. They should be working through the democratic process just like anyone else.”

It's possible that the Republican-controlled Legislature could file an appeal. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, meanwhile, called the ruling a victory.

“It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies,” the Democrat said.

In May, Politico published a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion, which showed the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit by Planned Parenthood is one of two legal challenges in Michigan. Whitmer, who supports abortion rights, has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and declare the 91-year-old law unconstitutional. That effort is pending.

Both lawsuits preceded the leak of the draft opinion. But they're examples of the scramble across the country as states prepare for the fall of Roe.

Gleicher, who also serves as chief judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals, informed the parties in April that she makes annual contributions to Planned Parenthood and, as a lawyer, represented the organization in a 1997 abortion case. She said she didn't feel it should disqualify her.

“She should have recused herself,” Bursch said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 3

Related
cherokeephoenix.org

Chief says Stitt continues campaign against tribal sovereignty

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma legislation addressing LGBTQ youth in the classroom

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the biggest issues facing education today is legislation addressing LGBTQ youth in the classroom. Today, the Oklahoma Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Kevin Stitt that would require students to use the bathroom of their biological sex. But there are other major laws and policy debates impacting students and parents on both sides of the issue.
OKLAHOMA STATE
garlandjournal.com

THE CITY OF TULSA WAS THE KLAN AND MOB IN THE 1921 RACE MASSACRE

The Black Wall Street Times discovered that hundreds of Klan members worked for the City of Tulsa during the 1920s, the same decade as the massacre. Klan organization within the City of Tulsa made it difficult for Black residents to seek and receive justice for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bill on Motor Vehicles Sales Tax Exemption Advances

Calling it an important win for Oklahoma consumers, Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville says she was gratified to support Senate Bill 1075, which restores a tax exemption on motor vehicles and tractor trailers. Sen. Daniels say the Legislature removed 1.25-percent of the exemption in 2017 to shore up the state...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
92.9 NIN

Oklahoma Senior Prank for 2022 is Simple and Hilarious

I'm glad to see the administration can take a joke. Man I miss senior pranks, we had a whole week of them at my school, but it was mainly just little things. Don't worry no vandalism at my school, just little things like not showing up on the last day. Seriously, finals were done and I still need to go to these classes? What are we doing?!
OKLAHOMA STATE
mvskokemedia.com

Vehicle tags on tap for regular session

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council held an Emergency Session on May 11 at the Mound Building to address a single Act of the NC. The Council excused Representative Robert Hufft, with Rep. Galen Cloud absent, and Rep. Joseph Hicks late; constituting a quorum of 13 present and three absent.
OKMULGEE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
news9.com

3 Children Safe, Parents In Custody After Statewide Amber Alert

Three children are safe and their parents have been arrested after a statewide amber alert that started in Pittsburg County on Friday. The Sheriff’s office said Alexandria and Moises Aranda took the children from a relative's house, who had temporary custody of the children. Deputies said Alexandria and Moises...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
Tennis World Usa

Justin Thomas: "Tulsa, 18 dollars for a beer"

Beer at the PGA Championship becomes an accident When you attend a professional golf tournament, in addition to the spectacle guaranteed by the players, you will also appreciate the refreshment points along the course. However, spectators watching the PGA Championship in Southern Hills were in for a bitter surprise. The...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Laws#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Court Of Claims
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car dealerships battle against pandemic impacts, parts shortages

TULSA, Okla. — At Bill Knight Ford, Owner and General Manager Bill Knight, says his lot is like night and day compared to the times before the pandemic hit. “Sometimes you can walk in and find a vehicle that showed up that day, but it is very few and far between,” said Knight. “Normally we would have 400 vehicles on the ground, and we have 8 today.”
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Will Rogers Stampede coming to Claremore May 26-29

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The 76th Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo is just around the corner. This year’s rodeo will be held May 26 through May 29 at Stampede Park in Claremore. The six-time Small Rodeo of the Year takes place on Memorial Day weekend and offers something for the whole family. Events include bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, mutton bustin’, rodeo clowns and much, much more!
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Game Warden, Owasso native saves man’s life near Flint Creek Water Park

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A Game Warden is being called a hero after his quick actions saved a life near Flint Creek Water Park in Delaware County earlier this month. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Riley Willman jumped into the creek to save a man who was drowning. The creek was full due to large amount of rain that fell the night before.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Opens New Parking For PGA Championship Crowds

The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy