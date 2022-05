UPDATE 5/24/2022 8:15 A.M. — According to West Virginia State Police, one person has died after Tuesday’s early morning head-on crash on Spring Valley Drive in Huntington. State police say Jerome Bronson was driving north on Spring Valley when he crossed the median and crashed head-on with another car. The driver and passenger of the other car were uninjured. Bronson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO