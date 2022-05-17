ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Discounted emerald ash borer treatments available

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

If you have ash trees in your yard, thanks to the emerald ash borer (EAB), most of them are likely to die if they go untreated.

EAB, the culprit that is killing ash trees, continues to spread rapidly in Eden Prairie and throughout the Twin Cities area.

Treating trees or removing them before they are infested often is less expensive than removing infested trees, according to the city’s tree experts.

Eden Prairie residents are encouraged to treat their ash trees through a discounted treatment program.

A city-wide discount is available through 2023 for Eden Prairie homeowners to treat trees on private property. To be eligible, trees must be at least 10 inches in diameter and in good physical condition.

For more information about discounted treatment options, go to rainbowtreecare.com/Eden-Prairie .

To learn more about the city’s EAB management plan, go to edenprairie.org/EAB .

