In the NCAA tournament, every moment is magnified. One play or mistake can change the complexion of a game. In their 20th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, the Georgia Bulldogs looked to take a step towards the Women’s College World Series. The road to Oklahoma City is long and treacherous, as upsets are common place. The Bulldogs' Friday afternoon matchup with Liberty, in Durham, N.C., would be the start of their journey.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO