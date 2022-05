Between the controversial Richard Pryor 1982 comedy The Toy, the critically condemned 2015 reboot of the Fantastic Four, and Pitch Perfect, the hit 2012 acapella comedy shot on LSU’s campus, filmmaking has been a major boon to Baton Rouge and its community for decades, regardless of critical reception or cultural impact of the films shot here.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO