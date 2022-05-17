Amber Heard Gifted Johnny Depp A Knife Even After He Allegedly Abused Her

MEGA

On Tuesday, May 17, Amber Heard was on the stand when Johnny Depp 's attorney began questioning her over the timing of her abuse allegations. The pair began dating in 2011, and the actress, 36, claimed her ex-husband, 58, began hitting her in 2012, the same year the couple took a break from their relationship.

When the Oscar nominee's birthday rolled around in June, the two seemed to be on good terms, as Heard bought him a knife inscribed with the words "hasta la muerte," which is Spanish for "until death."

Depp's attorney then asked Heard about the gift, questioning, "That’s the knife that you gave to the man who was abusing you?" Heard responded, "I wasn’t afraid of him stabbing me."

The knife has been brought up in trial before, as Heard's psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes had been asked why Heard would gift her abuser a weapon. The doctor said that she believed Heard bought the knife as "a kind gift," as she was still in denial over Depp's alleged violence towards her.

Heard has also previously stated that her ex liked to collect knives and guns .

During her testimonies, the Aquaman star has claimed that Depp was abusive throughout their romance, having "slapped" her many times, in addition to slamming her against the wall.

On one occasion, she recalled that Depp backhanded her, noting, "He wears a lot of rings. I remember kind of just feeling like my lip went into my teeth and it got a little blood on the wall ."

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean lead claimed that Heard was abusive towards him, alleging that she would "slap" or "shove" him, in addition to being verbally abusive.

One of Depp's security guards stated that he never saw the pair physically fight, though he would sometimes see marks on the actor's face. Another one of the movie star's guards revealed that he has witnessed an altercation between the two , claiming that during a 2015 fight, "I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face."