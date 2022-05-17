Shameless' Emmy Rossum Shares Her Three Steps For Perfect, Glossy Curls — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

After spending even a few moments parsing through the stunning selfies and gorgeous magazine spreads on Emmy Rossum 's Instagram page, one aspect of the actress' beauty philosophy is immediately clear — her passion for rocking her natural curls.

"What I love about curly hair is that I think that it projects a confidence," the Shameless star explained in a new video for Vogue 's YouTube channel.

But like many of us with natural curls, Rossum's love for her hair didn't happen overnight. Learning to embrace her texture, she shared, was a lengthy process filled with treatments, heat and ultimately, thinking critically about beauty standards.

"For years, I straightened my hair, I keratin-ed my hair, I would flat iron and blow dry, and try to kind of contort this into a different ideal of beauty," she explained. "Finally kind of embracing my natural is something that now makes me feel so unique."

But embracing your natural curls doesn't have to be hard. From her shower staple to her favorite diffuser, here are the three steps Rossum used to get her signature glossy waves.

Start In The Shower

According to Rossum, the first step in achieving perfect curls starts in the shower. "I use Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler ," while her hair is still wet, as the star explained. "I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to this is the one product that works for me."

Living Proof's Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler retails for $27 at amazon.com .

Micro-Level Perfection

With her tried-and-true styler seeping into her tresses, Rossum then started the process of drying her hair. Flipping her head upside down, the actress scrunched her curls into a microfiber towel, a drying product wildly heralded by the curly-haired community for its ability to soalk up extra water while taming frizz.

Curly Girl's Large, Microfiber Curly Hair Towel retails for $17.95 at amazon.com .

Diffuse The Situation

After toweling off, Rossum blow-dried her hair using the Curly Co's Collapsible Hair Diffuser , a product the star noted she loves using on the go. "I travel with it," she said, snapping the attachment shut. "It's really good."

The Curly Co's Collapsible Hair Diffuser retails for $15.99 at amazon.com .