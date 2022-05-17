Amber Heard Denies Giving Johnny Depp A Black Eye During Honeymoon, Claims Picture Of His Injuries Were Photoshopped

MEGA

Throughout her testimony, Amber Heard has presented photos of herself that show her with bruising and other injuries, claiming they came from Johnny Depp . But on Tuesday, May 17, she insisted that a picture of Depp sporting dark bruises under his eyes was photoshopped.

The Edward Scissorhands star's attorney Camille Vasquez showed the actress, 36, the photo in question (seen below), which was from the pair's honeymoon in 2015.

"I've seen this picture before, and he's not injured in it," Heard stated. "This one is photoshopped." She then claimed that Depp was the one who got physical with her , and she followed up by recalling what allegedly went down on their vacation.

"The train trip itself was peaceful up until Johnny would start drinking brown alcohol," she began. "He'd already started drinking champagne when he wrapped on Pirates 5 ."

MEGA

"On the last night on the train after this was taken Johnny and I got into argument about him wanting me to agree to him drinking liquor. An argument followed in our sleeping car," the Aquaman star continued . "Johnny slapped me across the face and got a hold of my neck and pushed me up against the wall of the car. It was a small narrow sleeper car."

"He was standing on the floor. I was trying to get his arms off my neck and he was squeezing my neck for what felt like a very long time. Every time he'd pull me away from the car he'd slam me up against the wall ," stated Heard. "I remember trying to get his arms off my neck and remember thinking he could not even mean to kill me. I remember being scared he wouldn't even mean to do it."

MEGA

Depp's attorney then questioned why the mom-of-one had no visible bruising in the photo, noting, "This is the only photo from your honeymoon that shows someone injured." On other occasions, Heard said she used makeup to cover up her bruises.

So far, Heard has admitted to slapping Depp in March 2015, claiming it was the first time she's ever done so.