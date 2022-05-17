ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Denies Giving Johnny Depp A Black Eye During Honeymoon, Claims Picture Of His Injuries Were Photoshopped

Throughout her testimony, Amber Heard has presented photos of herself that show her with bruising and other injuries, claiming they came from Johnny Depp . But on Tuesday, May 17, she insisted that a picture of Depp sporting dark bruises under his eyes was photoshopped.

The Edward Scissorhands star's attorney Camille Vasquez showed the actress, 36, the photo in question (seen below), which was from the pair's honeymoon in 2015.

"I've seen this picture before, and he's not injured in it," Heard stated. "This one is photoshopped." She then claimed that Depp was the one who got physical with her , and she followed up by recalling what allegedly went down on their vacation.

"The train trip itself was peaceful up until Johnny would start drinking brown alcohol," she began. "He'd already started drinking champagne when he wrapped on Pirates 5 ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSUy1_0fhJARtr00
MEGA

"On the last night on the train after this was taken Johnny and I got into argument about him wanting me to agree to him drinking liquor. An argument followed in our sleeping car," the Aquaman star continued . "Johnny slapped me across the face and got a hold of my neck and pushed me up against the wall of the car. It was a small narrow sleeper car."

"He was standing on the floor. I was trying to get his arms off my neck and he was squeezing my neck for what felt like a very long time. Every time he'd pull me away from the car he'd slam me up against the wall ," stated Heard. "I remember trying to get his arms off my neck and remember thinking he could not even mean to kill me. I remember being scared he wouldn't even mean to do it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480wq5_0fhJARtr00
MEGA

Depp's attorney then questioned why the mom-of-one had no visible bruising in the photo, noting, "This is the only photo from your honeymoon that shows someone injured." On other occasions, Heard said she used makeup to cover up her bruises.

So far, Heard has admitted to slapping Depp in March 2015, claiming it was the first time she's ever done so.

Sheree Ward
3d ago

it's funny she has bruises that she puts on with makeup and we're supposed to believe her he has a bruise and she says it's photoshopped

Michelle Isernia
4d ago

Yeah, yeah, mmmmhhhmmm, and you believe that if he go physical with you, HE'D BE THE ONE with 2 black eyes?!?!?! 🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄 how does that EVEN make any type of sense?

Dindu Nuffins.
4d ago

There relationship sounds more n more like a real live version of the movie ""WAR OF THE ROSES""

