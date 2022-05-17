ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 36% Off Just in Time for Summer

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's one thing you'll be seeing a lot of this spring and should have in your wardrobe is a pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for them with Vogue while...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker (Again!) in Micro-Mini Wedding Dress and Hooded Veil

Kourtney Kardashian once again brought the bridal vibes. Over the weekend, The Kardashians star, 43, legally married fiancé Travis Barker, 46, in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance following their much talked-about "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4. And her outfit was very much in line with the couple's rock star-influenced aesthetic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Shorts#Time
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Photographed For The First Time Since Giving Birth To Baby Boy

It's been only a week since Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky, but the paparazzi have already snapped photos of the 34-year-old leaving her West Hollywood home, dressed as stylishly as ever – though her outfit is much less revealing than the ones she's been rocking over the past few months.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy