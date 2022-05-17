Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 36% Off Just in Time for Summer

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 DAYS AGO