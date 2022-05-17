ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Man Gets Into Accident With Stolen Car From Montgomery County: Police

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWWZb_0fhJ7jKr00
Manuel A. Hernandez Hernandez Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A Laurel man was arrested for stealing a car that was later involved in a crash in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Manuel A. Hernandez Hernandez, 27, stole a car from the parking lot of Hung Phat Grocery Store, located in the 11300 block of Fern Street in Wheaton, around 8:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, Montgomery County Police said.

When Hernandez Hernandez opened to door and ordered the victim out of the car, they refused and he started driving away with the victim inside. They victim later jumped our of the car and sustained minor injuries, police said.

Officers with the Laurel Police Department later responded to a car crash in the 14700 block of Fourth Street in Laurel around 10:30 p.m. They determined the involved vehicle was the same one stolen earlier, police said.

Hernandez Hernandez was then identified as the suspect involved in the carjacking and was arrested and charged accordingly, police said.

