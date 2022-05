Attorney General Eric Schmitt is preparing for a new round of lawsuits challenging school mask rules if districts reinstate orders in the face of an uptick in COVID-19 cases. During a hearing Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court, assistant attorney general James Atkins said the new cases would involve districts that have policies triggered by the number of students who are ill or by the prevalence of cases in their communities.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO