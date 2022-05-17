ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Two arrested after deputies intercept alleged burglary-in-progress in Calaveras County

By Staff Report
crimevoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA burglary-in-progress investigation led to the discovery of weapons and two arrests in Calaveras County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On May 1, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Baldwin Street after the homeowner, who was away on vacation, called the Sheriff’s Office to report...

mymotherlode.com

Valley Springs Couple Caught With Large Amount Of Meth

Amador County, CA – A Valley Springs couple was arrested in Amador County with over 330 grams of meth and two firearms. An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling near China Graveyard Road in the Jackson area Thursday just before 11 p.m. The driver, Howard Barron, and his wife, Shellra Barron, were searched and a loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found concealed in her pocket. Their vehicle was also searched, and more than 165 grams of suspected methamphetamine were uncovered.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Husband Of 2020 Slain Manteca Woman Arrested For Murder

MANTECA (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place in December 2020 in which a Manteca woman was found dead in a Tracy canal, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson was arrested for the murder of his wife, Chenin Carlson, on December 20, 2020. Chenin’s body had been found in the California Aqueduct south of the city of Tracy. An arrest warrant was granted early Friday and detectives went to locate Christopher. He was found in the city of Lathrop and taken into custody without incident. Christopher Carlson has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. The initial story of Chenin Carlson’s death can be viewed here, in which one of our reporters talks with Mr. Carlson who was not known to be the killer at the time.
MANTECA, CA
crimevoice.com

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON ROWENA WAY & ARREST

Originally published as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from a resident on the 1300 block of Rowena Way in Sacramento County stating there was a male subject laying on the floor. The caller then stated the person was unresponsive and appeared deceased.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested After 24-Mile Car Chase That Ended In Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — On Thursday, deputies were led on a 24-mile vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect being arrested in Stockton, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies were investigating a commercial burglary on North Jack Tone Road in the easter region of San Joaquin County when they say they saw a vehicle trespassing on the property. The driver was in a Chevy pickup truck when deputies saw him make a rapid u-turn on the property that was off-limits to the general public. When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the pickup did not...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Manteca man arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Chenin Carlson

LATHROP, Calif. — Nearly two years after the body of 36-year-old Chenin Carlson was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct, the victim's husband has been arrested for allegedly committing the homicide, officials say. Early Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Carlson, 44, of Manteca. The San Joaquin...
MANTECA, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair arested for mail theft, paraphernalia

Originally published as an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “In the very early hours of Saturday morning deputies conducted a traffic stop on Robin Lane at Saratoga Lane in Cameron Park. Apollo, one of our narcotic detection canines, provided a positive alert on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating controlled substances, used hypodermic needles, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Husband arrested in death of Manteca woman found in aqueduct

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 death of a Manteca woman whose body was found in an aqueduct. The sheriff’s office said they obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carlson, the victim’s husband, Friday morning and took him into custody […]
MANTECA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Fatal Shooting at Homeless Encampment

CONCORD —A man is in custody for a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment earlier this month. The suspect is 28-year-old Guadalupe J. Robles, a transient who roams the streets of Concord. Another homeless person was the victim who was killed. Shafi Qasimi, 25, was found dead on May...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigation Into Stanislaus County Domestic Violence Case Leads To Discovery Of Puppy Mill; Nearly 150 Dogs Rescued

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected puppy mill was discovered by chance while deputies were investigating a domestic violence case in Stanislaus County. The discovery was made on Thursday in south Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies served a search warrant at a 500 block of Roselawn Avenue property in connection to a reported domestic violence call. Deputies say a victim reported that she had been abused and tortured by the suspect. While the woman got away from the suspect late last month, deputies didn’t move on him until Thursday over concerns he was possibly armed. On Thursday, after suspect Nicholas Dean Baugh was arrested at his mother’s home in east Modesto, deputies showed up at his south Modesto property. There, deputies say they discovered about 150 French bulldogs, Dobermans and other kinds of dogs. At some point, deputies say a fire also broke out at the property. Firefighters put the flames out, but not before one dog died of smoke inhalation. Animal control is now in possession of the dogs. Baugh, 38, is under arrest on numerous charges related to domestic violence – as well as 146 counts of animal cruelty.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man arrested for impersonating San Joaquin County Sheriff's captain

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested for impersonating a captain with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by the department, Merle Neufield was representing himself as a captain in a number of videos he posted on social media. Neufield, who has no law enforcement experience, reportedly entered multiple secure areas at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office building using access cards that belonged to his wife, who is an employee at the sheriff’s office. His wife has been placed on administrative leave following the investigation.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Marysville Friday

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - One man is dead after a motorcycle and car crash in Marysville at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Mathews Lane approaching Woodruff Lane when he drove into a southbound traveling truck driven by Garitt Allen Cox, 50, of Grass Valley.
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Elk Grove Man, 42, Killed In Highway 99 Crash In Galt Was Speeding On Shoulder

GALT (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was killed in a crash along Highway 99 in Galt late Thursday morning, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. along the northbound side of Highway 99, near Simmerhorn Road. A minivan was reportedly driving on the shoulder for a few hundred feet at over 90 mph when it crashed into the back of a parked big rig. The driver of the minivan – a 42-year-old Elk Grove resident – was killed in the crash, CHP says. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. The big rig driver, who was not hurt in the crash, reported that he had stopped to deal with a medical emergency related to ulcers. Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver killed.
GALT, CA
Mountain Democrat

Substances found in Bass’ car not cocaine, meth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass entered not guilty pleas during his first court appearance following his October 2021 arrest when was pulled over for erratic driving and charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine like substances. Lab tests...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hooch heist in El Dorado Hills nets $251K bail for 48-year-old man

A man was arrested outside the Safeway grocery store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills last week, after reportedly being in possession of more than $1,200-worth of stolen alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic Beverage Control agents were reportedly on location at the store, investigating reports of minors shoplifting alcoholic beverages from...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested After Series Of Northeast Modesto Thefts

MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after a recent series of thefts across northeast Modesto. Modesto police say the suspects originally struck the area of Orchestra Place back on May 1. Then, on Tuesday, officers got reports of more thefts in the Lakewood area – with the vehicle involved appearing to be the same as the Orchestra Place incident. The distinctive blue pickup truck linked to the suspects. (Credit: Modesto Police Department) Detectives were able to pull over the suspects on Tuesday near Oak Avenue. Phones, mail, credit cards and other personal items that had been reported stolen were found in possession of the suspects. Both 41-year-old Saul Zepeda and 35-year-old Chrysta Rodriguez have been arrested. Police say most of the stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners, but detectives are still looking for any other possible victims.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly woman fatally shoots man outside Oakley home in self-defense

OAKLEY -- A woman shot and killed a man in Oakley early Friday in a case that police are treating as self-defense. Officers responded at 12:39 a.m. to a report of a 51-year-old man shot in the 200 block of West Cypress Road. The man was found in the driveway of a home and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released. Investigators detained three people at the home and learned that a 74-year-old woman there has an elder abuse restraining order against the man because of a history of physical violence, and more alleged violence by the man led her to shoot him in self-defense, according to police. The woman was not taken into custody. Oakley police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (925) 625-8855 or (925) 625-8060. 
L.A. Weekly

Multiple Injured in Vehicle Crash on Highway 12 [Fairfield, CA]

Traffic Accident near Chadbourne Road Injured at Least 6. The vehicle collision occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Highway 12 near Chadbourne Road, per initial reports. According to the police, at least six people sustained significant injuries. Meanwhile, the fire department added one person was trapped in the wreckage and required...
FAIRFIELD, CA

