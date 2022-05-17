Two arrested after deputies intercept alleged burglary-in-progress in Calaveras County

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected puppy mill was discovered by chance while deputies were investigating a domestic violence case in Stanislaus County. The discovery was made on Thursday in south Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies served a search warrant at a 500 block of Roselawn Avenue property in connection to a reported domestic violence call. Deputies say a victim reported that she had been abused and tortured by the suspect. While the woman got away from the suspect late last month, deputies didn’t move on him until Thursday over concerns he was possibly armed. On Thursday, after suspect Nicholas Dean Baugh was arrested at his mother’s home in east Modesto, deputies showed up at his south Modesto property. There, deputies say they discovered about 150 French bulldogs, Dobermans and other kinds of dogs. At some point, deputies say a fire also broke out at the property. Firefighters put the flames out, but not before one dog died of smoke inhalation. Animal control is now in possession of the dogs. Baugh, 38, is under arrest on numerous charges related to domestic violence – as well as 146 counts of animal cruelty.

