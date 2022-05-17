Breaking down the 2022 San Diego Section high school baseball playoff brackets

(Lead photo by Steven Silva)

Here's an overview of the CIF San Diego Section baseball playoffs (Division 1 through Division 4) that get started on Tuesday around San Diego and Imperial County.

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Westview must get through the opening round play-in game against Scripps Ranch, but the Wolverines have a mix of experienced hitters and talented pitchers that could lead them on a deep run through the bracket. Catcher Jason Wright and infielder AJ Klubeck lead the way offensively having combined for 65 hits during the regular season. Juniors Ryan Herrod and Joseph Halter have carried the workload on the mound while both averaging over one strikeout per inning.

3 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Franklin Carney - St. Augustine INF

The UC Irvine-signee sets the table for the Saints. He's hitting .395 through the regular season and has an on-base percentage of .505. Carney has two doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 stolen bases.

Ryan Kroepel - Poway SS/RHP

Kroepel has led the Titans in innings pitched each of the last two seasons while also being second on the team in hits each year. The Arizona State commit will need to a big performance on both sides for the Titans to make a championship run.

River Diaz De Leon - Grossmont OF

The season hasn't gone the way Grossmont expected, but Diaz De Leon has been one of San Diego's top breakout performers. Thanks to a tough schedule the Foothillers were able to nab the five-seed and will need Diaz De Leon to continue his hot regular season that saw him hit .349 with eight home runs and five doubles.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

St. Augustine over Steele Canyon. The Saints, who just missed out on the last spot in the Open Division, have two experienced starting pitchers in Manny Butler and Chaz McRoberts that are a key in the double elimination format. St. Augustine's lineup, led in hitting this season by MJ Sweeney and Franklin Carney, will pose a big problem for opponents to navigate through in the playoffs.

DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

La Jolla Country Day was awarded the five-seed in Division 2 despite finishing the regular season at No. 9 in SBLive's San Diego Section Top 10 . The Torreys have power (28 home runs) and have hitting throughout the lineup led by Santa Clara-signee Johnny Luetzow's .448 average this season. Additionally, the Torreys have familiarity with the teams on their side of the bracket having played Francis Parker, Santa Fe Christian, and Canyon Crest a combined seven times during the regular season.

3 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ben Gudoy - Francis Parker OF

Gudoy has not looked the part of a freshman during his first season playing varsity for the Lancers. He's hitting .440 with nine doubles and two home runs and has stolen nine bases while hitting atop a loaded Parker lineup.

Adrian Herrera - Montgomery RHP

Herrera has allowed more than one earned run once in his nine starts this season. In his last outing on May 5th, the Cal State Northridge commit no-hit reigning Open Division champion Eastlake and struck out nine batters. He'll play a key role in the Aztecs attempt at the Division 2 championship.

Cody Delvecchio - Mission Hills RHP

The UCLA-signee has been dominant for each of the last two seasons. In 12 starts this season, he's gone 5-2 with an ERA of 1.24 and has struck out 117 batters in only 68 innings. Delvecchio has cut his walks in half from last season and will pose a huge challenge for whatever offense has to face him in the playoffs.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Francis Parker over Mission Hills. Despite having one of the section's smallest rosters, Parker has shown that they belong amongst San Diego's most talented teams. Having three pitchers with over 40 innings logged on the season sets them up well in the double elimination format.

DIVISION 3 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Maranatha Christian enters the playoffs as the ten-seed but will host the play-in game against Brawley after winning the Pacific League during the regular season. The Eagles started 1-9 during their early season schedule that pitted them against several large public schools. They rebounded in the second half, winning 15 of their last 18 games, and will have to show they're ready for the challenge.

3 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nico Newhan - Maranatha Christian INF

Newhan hit .341 a season ago and has bumped his average up to .521 through 28 regular season games. Exactly half of his 50 hits went for extra bases (15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs). He'll look to continue his strong season in the playoffs as the Eagles have to start with a play-in game.

Jordan Mahan - Mar Vista OF

Mahan has been another one of San Diego's top breakout performers in 2022. He's hit .368 with eight home runs and seven doubles and has struck out 38 batters during 14 appearances on the mound.

Sebastian De La Toba - Olympian RHP

De La Toba has been a workhorse for the Eagles over the past two seasons, tossing 101 innings during that time. He has a 9-1 record and a 1.46 ERA across the past two years for the Eagles and will have to be sharp for Olympian to make a deep run.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Maranatha Christian over Rancho Buena Vista. The Eagles have mashed throughout the second half of the season, averaging 14 runs per game in league play. Junior infielder Nico Newhan led the way with 50 hits during the regular season including eight home runs and 15 doubles. Newhan and Air Force commit Joey Wittig, who averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning, will be ready to lead the Eagles for a deep run.

DIVISION 4 PLAYOFFS ( Bracket )

SLEEPER PICK

Morse is forced to start the playoff as the 12-seed but should not be written off. The Tigers are led by Alex Leyva and Michael Chapman Jr. who are both hitting over .470 this season. They don't rely on the long ball but make up for it on the base paths with 70 stolen bases as a team. They'll start their run at Fallbook, a matchup from just over a month ago that went in favor of Fallbrook, 4-3.

3 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alex Leyva - Morse INF

Leyva first made his mark with 53 hits last season during his freshman season. He's come with back this year, hitting .477 with 11 doubles, a triple and a home run and has also stolen 18 bases.

Jeremiah Goodwin - Oceanside RHP/OF

Goodwin has led the Pirates on the mound with a 7-1 record and an ERA of 1.25 and has also hit .386 with seven doubles. He figures to be a key piece for Oceanside as they begin their run on Wednesday as the top-seed in the division.

Leo Veliz - Calexico 3B

Veliz enters the playoffs with a nineteen game hitting streak and has nine games of three hits or more during that time. He's only taken four walks on the season but has only struck out five times, putting the ball in play just about every plate appearance. He'll look to continue that streak starting with Tuesday's play-in game against High Tech High Chula Vista.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTION

Oceanside over Mission Bay. The Pirates were very strong during the regular season and picked up several wins over teams in higher divisions. It's tough to see them not at least making their way to the championship game.