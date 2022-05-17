ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Lillie Johnson Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
Lillie Anna Johnson, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A brief time of visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service followed by burial in the Atlantic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation to a college scholarship for Atlantic seniors pursuing a career in education.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lillie’s family and her arrangements.

