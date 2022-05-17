ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced PD: Good Samaritans intervene in robbery attempt, hold suspect until officers arrive

By United Reporting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Merced – A Minnesota man was apprehended by two good Samaritans after he attempted to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from the JC Penny store in Merced. On 05-06-22, at approximately 1525 hours, Merced Police received numerous calls...

