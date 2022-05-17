Merced PD: Good Samaritans intervene in robbery attempt, hold suspect until officers arrive

MANTECA (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place in December 2020 in which a Manteca woman was found dead in a Tracy canal, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson was arrested for the murder of his wife, Chenin Carlson, on December 20, 2020. Chenin’s body had been found in the California Aqueduct south of the city of Tracy. An arrest warrant was granted early Friday and detectives went to locate Christopher. He was found in the city of Lathrop and taken into custody without incident. Christopher Carlson has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. The initial story of Chenin Carlson’s death can be viewed here, in which one of our reporters talks with Mr. Carlson who was not known to be the killer at the time.

