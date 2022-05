Amber Heard claimed in court this week that ex-husband Johnny Depp cheated on her shortly after their February 2015 wedding. During her testimony Thursday, the Aquaman actress, 36, alleged that Depp, 58, was having an affair with a former partner early on in their brief marriage. Heard said not long after the May 2015 Australia trip — where the two had an intense fight, though their versions of events differ — she discovered Depp's iPad unlocked while he was "passed out" and found messages with a woman, whom she didn't name.

