'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves
Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Why American Dog Owners Are Ditching...www.msnbc.com
Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Why American Dog Owners Are Ditching...www.msnbc.com
I have to give them props. I don’t see any Mexican’s going back to try and change their country for the better.
I want you to be happy over there give it some time and if it don't get any better it's going to get better because them issues are going to be delt with so it will work
Comments / 29