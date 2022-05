NEW ORLEANS (AP/WJZ) — Morgan State University is one of six historically Black universities that will be getting the first IBM cybersecurity centers aimed at training underrepresented communities, according to the company. The shortlist of schools includes Xavier University of Louisiana, that state’s Southern University System, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State, Clark Atlanta and Morgan State universities—all of which are in Southern states, according to a news release Tuesday. “Technology-related services are in constant demand, and cybersecurity is paramount,” said Dr. Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System based in Baton Rouge. The centers will give students, staff, and faculty...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO