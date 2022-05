Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Coinbase contrarians itself into a corner, FTX takes stock, and SWIFT tests CBDCs. There are billions flowing into Web3 gaming, including a16z’s new $600 million fund. My worry is that no one seems to have asked gamers or developers, who roundly hate NFTs. Pay-for-play crypto games have crashed along with token prices. The challenge for the industry is to start with thinking about compelling gameplay first, rather than trying to graft it on as an afterthought to a business model. More funtech, less fintech.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO