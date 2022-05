The Town of Vail is sponsoring the distribution and giveaway of 100 native trees and shrubs as part of the annual Trees for Vail program. Beginning Monday, June 13, Vail residents or property owners who show proof of Vail residency will be eligible to pick up a free one-gallon tree or native shrub. The trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to one tree per household.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO