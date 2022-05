BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Wednesday marks one year since the May flooding event. Many are back in their homes, but some are still recovering. The Meadow Park neighborhood off of Siegen Lane stood dry and much has recovered since a year ago on this day. Last year, floodwaters devastated many homes around the area, including the childhood home of Chantra Beasley.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO