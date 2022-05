When voters in St. Clair County go to the polls in August, for the first time ever they will be asked to approve a millage for ambulance services. The .5 mils sought would generate about $3.5 million over four years and be utilized to reimburse the three private ambulance providers that serve St. Clair County residents including Tri-Hospital EMS, Marysville, and Richmond-Lenox EMS. The average home valued at $200,000 but assessed at $100,000 would pay about $50 per year.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO