There is little doubt that every actor in Hollywood wants to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For Will Poulter, who is a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy, it didn't matter which role he got as long as he was part of the franchise. Interestingly, the Maze Runner star admitted he didn't know which part he was auditioning for and wasn't familiar with Adam Warlock before he was cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO