ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

By Jaja Agpalo
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship....

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Christina ‘Can’t Stand’ Tarek’s Wife—Here’s the Real Reason They Were Seen Having ‘Tension’

Click here to read the full article. Agree to disagree, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s feud is deeper than their “tension” at Tarek El Moussa’s son’s soccer game. In photographs published by The Daily Mail, Christina—who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018—and Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, were seen yelling at each other at a soccer game for Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son, Brayden, on May 7, 2022. The photographs show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina by the arm as the Selling Sunset star yells at her husband’s ex-wife. Another set of photographs show Tarek in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Christina Just Praised Her Ex Tarek’s Co-Parenting After Ant Sued Her For Custody of Their Son

Click here to read the full article. Better than the other? Christina Haack commended Tarek El Moussa’s parenting skills in the midst of her custody battle with Ant Anstead. Christina and Tarek’s son, Brayden James, 6, underwent an “emergency” appendectomy and the couple took to Instagram to share their updates.   “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is,” Christina posted her son on her Instagram story on May 9, 2022. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Pam Hupp
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Ant Anstead
Person
Renee Zellweger
Person
Simon Konecki
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Custody Battle#Star Magazine
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts shares rare selfie as she makes exciting announcement

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and rarely shares photos on social media. However, on Sunday night, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare post, uploading a fun selfie with her Gaslit co-star Sean Penn. The pair were all smiles as...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy