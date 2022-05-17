ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard rescues exhausted pup paddling off the coast of North Carolina

By Tribune Media Services
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel patrolling North Carolina’s Pamlico Sound found a dog paddling in the middle of nowhere Saturday, May 14. The rescue was nothing short of miraculous, given a lone dog is tough to spot in a body of water that is nearly 100 miles long and 25 miles...

State
North Carolina State
