Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Sitting Tuesday

Tatis (wrist) has begun fieldng slowly rolled grounders, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been working out at the Padres' complex in Arizona while the team is on the road, and he recently began fielding light grounders that are rolled to him. However, he still has not been cleared to catch a ball from any distance with his glove hand, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to start swinging a bat. The latter is of particular importance, as San Diego has acknowledged that a timetable for Tatis to return won't be available until he clears that hurdle.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO