ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Lane Thomas: Returns to reserve role

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Thomas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Thomas will take a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Gutty effort leads to 69, second straight major cut made at PGA Championship 2022

Tiger Woods followed up his opening-round 74 at the 2022 PGA Championship with a 1-under 69 in Round 2 on Friday, sliding inside the 4-over cut line to see the weekend for his second straight major since returning from a serious car wreck. While Woods at 3 over sits 12 shots back of leader Will Zalatoris after 36 holes, it was not contention but improvement that was expected from Tiger this week.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Team being cautious

Marte is expected to play Saturday and Sunday against the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Eyebrows were raised when the Diamondbacks gave Marte the day off Friday. He had missed games Tuesday and Wednesday with a sore left hand but returned to play Thursday. Apparently, the club was being cautious in not wanting the second baseman to make back-to-back starts after having just returned from injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Lane Thomas
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Heads to bench

Brujan will sit Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He has been the primary beneficiary of Brandon Lowe's back injury, as he'd started five straight games prior to Friday's contest. Brujan's done very little with his 30 plate appearances this season, hitting .111/.200/.185, but his 10.0 percent strikeout rate is encouraging and he's attempted three steals, albeit with only one successful robbery. Isaac Paredes will be the second baseman Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Chad Green: Placed on 15-day IL

Green was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain Saturday. Green's injury is feared to be significant, so it's not very surprising to see him land on the injured list now that he's been diagnosed with an elbow strain. The right-hander is still receiving medical opinions, but manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that surgery is being considered, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Ron Marinaccio was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to provide an additional arm in the bullpen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Back from paternity list

Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Notches 15th save

Rogers earned the save after allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out two. Rogers entered with two outs in the eighth and allowed a two-out single to Kyle Schwarber that put runners on first and third. The left-hander closed the door on the Phillies' rally by getting Nick Castellanos to ground into a fielders choice. Rogers worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his third multi-inning save and his 15th total of the season. The offseason acquisition has been nearly perfect for the Padres to start the season, blowing just one save in 16 attempts while sporting a 20:3 K:BB.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Starting Sunday

Gore is starting Sunday's series finale against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Gore pitched out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Phillies, and he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four in three scoreless innings to earn the hold. The Padres haven't announced whether Gore will remain in the rotation following Sunday's start, but the southpaw has certainly performed well this season by posting a 2.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 29 innings over six appearances (five starts).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Making slow progress

Tatis (wrist) has begun fieldng slowly rolled grounders, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been working out at the Padres' complex in Arizona while the team is on the road, and he recently began fielding light grounders that are rolled to him. However, he still has not been cleared to catch a ball from any distance with his glove hand, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to start swinging a bat. The latter is of particular importance, as San Diego has acknowledged that a timetable for Tatis to return won't be available until he clears that hurdle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Placed on injured list

Lakins was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Friday, retroactive to May 12, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Lakins was sent down Thursday, but he'll have his option reversed after being placed on the injured list. He'll be sidelined until at least late May, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Loses arbitration case

Houser will receive a $2.425 million contract in 2022 after losing his arbitration case with the Brewers, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Houser filed for $3 million in arbitration, but he'll make slightly less than that this season. The right-hander has been somewhat inconsistent early in 2022, posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 36.1 innings spanning seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Diego on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy