ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

With Snow Possible Friday, Here’s A List Of All Past May Snow Events In Denver

By Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfpKv_0fhIqN2o00

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for weather whip lash with temperatures on Thursday expected to be near 90 degrees in Denver. By Friday we’ll be lucky to see 50 degrees and it could even snow a little bit Friday night into Saturday.

May snow is no stranger to Colorado, even in the lower elevations. In fact Denver averages 1.7 inches of snow during May, according to the entire written record since 1882. The last time Denver saw a measurable snowfall during the month of May was in 2019 when three different days produced measurable snow that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vo68s_0fhIqN2o00

Red Rocks Amphitheatre (credit: CBS)

A snowfall is defined as “measurable” when the official weather station records an accumulation of 0.1 inches or higher. The official snow measurement for Denver is taken at the airport. Denver’s official climate station has moved several times since it was first established in the late 1800s. The following is a list of May snowfalls recorded through time at each Denver observation site.

DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (official snowfall since 2008)

May 21, 2019 – 0.7″
May 20, 2019 – 3.0″
May 14, 2008 – 0.3″
May 12, 2014 – 0.7″
May 12, 2010 – 1.3″
May 11, 2011 – 1.0″
May 10, 2015 – 0.5″
May 10, 2006 – 0.2″
May 9, 2019 – 0.2″
May 2, 2013 – 0.2″

CENTRAL PARK (FORMER STAPLETON) (official snowfall 1950-2007)

May 29, 1975 – 5.6″
May 28, 1950 – 0.1″
May 24, 2002 – 0.7″
May 21, 2001 – 1.0″
May 17, 1983 – 7.1″
May 16, 1957 – 5.7″
May 14, 2008 – 0.3″
May 13, 2014 – 0.5″
May 13, 1967 – 1.7″
May 13, 1961 – 6.4″
May 12, 2010 – 2.0″
May 12, 1966 – 2.1″
May 10, 2015 – 5.8″
May 10, 2006 – 0.2″
May 10, 2003 – 7.0″
May 10, 1979 – 0.1″
May 9, 1990 – 0.1″
May 8, 1964 – 1.0″
May 6, 1978 – 4.7″
May 2, 2016 – 0.2″
May 2, 2013 – 1.9″
May 2, 2005 – 0.3″
May 2, 1997 – 0.1″
May 2, 1988 – 1.3″
May 2, 1973 – 0.1″
May 2, 1954 – 0.3″
May 1, 2004 – 3.3″

DOWNTOWN (official from 16th & Larimer between 1882-1915, 19th & Stout from 1916-1949)

May 28, 1947 – 1.0″
May 26, 1950 – 1.0″
May 21, 1931 – 3.6″
May 21, 1910 – 3.8″
May 21, 1891 – 1.0″
May 20, 1915 – 0.2″
May 18, 1930 – 0.4″
May 16, 1957 – 6.1″
May 15, 1896 – 1.5″
May 14, 1961 – 0.2″
May 14, 1916 – 0.5″
May 14, 1912 – 2.5″
May 13, 1934 – 1.0″
May 13, 1907 – 2.0″
May 12, 1966 – 1.5″
May 11, 1933 – 2.8″
May 11, 1918 – 4.5″
May 10, 1946 – 0.5″
May 9, 1943 – 1.5″
May 9, 1924 – 0.6″
May 8, 1965 – 1.0″
May 7, 1938 – 1.5″
May 7, 1893 – 0.3″
May 6, 1917 – 0.5″
May 5, 1908 – 1.0″
May 5, 1905 – 2.0″
May 5, 1898 – 1.8″
May 4, 1935 – 0.4″
May 2, 1973 – 1.0″
May 2, 1944 – 8.3″
May 2, 1903 – 2.0″
May 1, 1954 – 2.0″
May 1, 1929 – 0.4″

Denver’s latest measurable snow on record fell on June 2, 1951.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Bone Chillin Morning On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Late May Storm Drops 1 To 2 Feet Of Snow Outside Of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold and wet storm moved into Colorado on Friday with some much needed rain and snow. The heaviest precipitation fell along the Front Range with several places reporting over a foot of snow in the higher elevations outside of Denver. 20-21 inches of snow around Greenland in Douglas County. (credit: Michael Golembeski) 18.2″ – near Black Forest 18.0″ – Larkspur 17.5″ – Breckenridge 17.5″ – near Monument 17.0″ – outside of Bailey 16.8″ – near Copper Mountain 16.8″ – outside of Ward 15.6″ – Berthoud Pass 15.5″ – Aspen Park 15.5″ – south of Evergreen 14.4″ – near Loveland Pass 14.0″ – Marshdale 13.8″ – Rosita 13.2″ – near Guanella Pass 12.0″ – Ponderosa Park 10.7″ – Coal Creek Canyon 10.0″ – Highlands Ranch 10.0″ – west side of Castle Rock 9.9″ – Evergreen 9.5″ – north of Colorado Springs 8.5″ – south of Parker 8.0″ – Crook 7.8″ – Pinewood Springs 7.6″ – southwest of Lone Tree 7.2″ – near Cameron Pass 7.2″ – Sedalia 4.8″ – Louisville 3.3″ – northwest of Boulder 2.3″ – northeast Thornton 2.0″ – CBS4 2.0″ – Ridgway 1.0″ – Denver Int’l Airport
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect, Up Next Is Branch Breaking Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful storm expected to cause widespread impacts arrived on schedule Thursday night. The worse conditions in the Denver metro area will start Friday afternoon. For the Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and most locations under 6,000 feet, rain will mix with snow Friday afternoon followed by a change to all snow for Friday night and Saturday morning. Therefore the CBS4 Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day through midday Saturday. (source: CBS) The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 4 p.m. Friday. The highest impacts from this very late season storm will be related...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Weather Station
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
nunewsindustry.com

Colorado to Witness Weather Whiplash as Heavy Snow Follows Temperatures Near 90

Denver and Colorado have reported extreme high temperatures, starting with 90-degree temperatures and increased fire danger on Thursday and ending with snow and a freeze on Friday night. A powerful cold front crossed through Colorado on Thursday night, making Thursday’s high temperatures and lowering them to 40s by Friday morning....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Potentially Historic Spring Snow Storm Arrives Thursday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. Before the front arrives, it will be very dry, very warm, and very windy at times causing critical fire danger. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of fire danger and Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain, and snow. Almost the entire state of Colorado has a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday including the Denver metro area. Westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph together with with very dry air and unusually...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At DIA Delayed Or Canceled As Winter Storm Moves Across Colorado

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – A late (and unusual) May snowstorm caused some troubles for Denver International Airport on Friday. At one point, the airport reported more than 210 cancelations and more than 300 delays. It’s not clear if all were caused by weather. Colorado weather got us like 👇 If you’re flying out today or tomorrow, check your flight status w your airline before heading to DEN. Drive safely, or consider taking the RTD A-Line ❄️❄️❄️ #cowx pic.twitter.com/2sLGqXRWa1 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 20, 2022 DIA reminds passengers to check with their airlines ahead of time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Heading Into Denver Tonight To See Luke Combs Or Watch Sports? Be Prepared For Heavy Traffic

(CBS4) – If you’re heading into Denver on Saturday for an event, be warned that there could be heavy traffic and backups. That’s because there’s a Rockies game at Coors Field, a country music concert at Empower Field at Mile High and a Mammoth playoff game at Ball Arena. Denver police warned that drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations. “Those traveling around Coors Field, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena area are encouraged to scout potential parking options, plan their routes and means of travel beforehand while allowing for plenty of extra time to arrive...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Arriving With Possible Feet Of Snow

Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger. Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy