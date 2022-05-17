ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs And Boulder Land In The Top 5 Of Best Places To Live In America By U.S. News & World Report

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

(CBS4) – Two Colorado cities are in the Top 5 this year in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of best places to live in the United States.

The 2022 rankings identified places in America that have the best “combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living, quality of life.” And it apparently helps to be tucked up next to beautiful Rocky Mountains. In the case of Colorado Springs , the No. 2 city on the list, nearby 14er Pikes Peak “is the backdrop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zldx8_0fhIqKOd00

Pikes Peak rises over the Air Force Academy (Photo By Steve Nehf / The Denver Post)

For Boulder — No. 4 — the U.S. News writers described the city as “a looker” whose backdrop is “the snow-capped Indian Peaks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIg4g_0fhIqKOd00

Visitors at the summit of Pikes Peak in 2021 (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado Springs is praised for having a small town feel despite being one of the biggest cities in the state. It’s the kind of place where “people regularly stop to say hello to someone they know at their neighborhood brewery or grocery store.” Its downtown is described as being easy to navigate through. It also has a high ranking for its quality of life and job market.

Perhaps to the chagrin of some folks in Colorado Springs, Huntsville, Alabama, nabbed the No. 1 spot in the rankings. That city was recently chosen as the new headquarters of United States Space Command, which has always been located in Colorado Springs and city leaders are fighting the move .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fHeY_0fhIqKOd00

The Flatirons in Boulder (credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Boulder gets high marks for incredible fitness and wellness options and a special nod is given to the rock climbing scene there. In fact, the publication chose to feature the city’s popular Flatirons in its tweet announcing the new rankings.

No other Colorado cities made it into the Top 50, although Fort Collins and Denver were ranked 54th and 55th, respectively.

Related
OutThere Colorado

More people want to live in this Colorado than anywhere else in country, says report

In case you missed it, Colorado Springs was ranked as the second-best place to live in the country on this year's 'best places' list, published by US News and World Report. Taking a look at America's 150 most populous metro areas, the annual report ranks each spot based on a number of categories, one of which is 'desirability' – in other words, how much people want to live in a certain place. While Colorado Springs ended up in second overall (and first in the state),...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

These are Some of the Most Beautiful Hikes in Colorado

When hiking Colorado, you can expect to encounter everything from mountain vistas, waterfalls, sandstone, and arches. What about Colorado's most "beautiful" trails?. Each trail features its own unique qualities. Some are more challenging than others. Then again, some feature magnificent scenic views. Here's a list of ten of the most "beautiful" trails in Colorado according to Fox In The Forest.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Snowstorm Aftermath: What To Do With All Those Broken Branches!?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Like many in Jefferson County, Ryan Witt heard the trees around him in Arvada breaking overnight because of the weight from Friday’s snow. “All night we were hearing stuff fall,” he said. He didn’t realize how bad the situation was until his wife saw their front yard, where a huge tree had spit and fallen into the street. (credit: CBS) “She was like, Oh, that’s a big one,” Ryan said. Just down the street his neighbor had a branch fall on his truck. “I’m not too worried about the camper top. It didn’t seem like it broke the windshield or anything,” the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report#Fitness#The Denver Post#Indian#Medianews Group#Getty Images
CBS Denver

Late May Storm Drops 1 To 2 Feet Of Snow Outside Of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold and wet storm moved into Colorado on Friday with some much needed rain and snow. The heaviest precipitation fell along the Front Range with several places reporting over a foot of snow in the higher elevations outside of Denver. 20-21 inches of snow around Greenland in Douglas County. (credit: Michael Golembeski) 18.2″ – near Black Forest 18.0″ – Larkspur 17.5″ – Breckenridge 17.5″ – near Monument 17.0″ – outside of Bailey 16.8″ – near Copper Mountain 16.8″ – outside of Ward 15.6″ – Berthoud Pass 15.5″ – Aspen Park 15.5″ – south of Evergreen 14.4″ – near Loveland Pass 14.0″ – Marshdale 13.8″ – Rosita 13.2″ – near Guanella Pass 12.0″ – Ponderosa Park 10.7″ – Coal Creek Canyon 10.0″ – Highlands Ranch 10.0″ – west side of Castle Rock 9.9″ – Evergreen 9.5″ – north of Colorado Springs 8.5″ – south of Parker 8.0″ – Crook 7.8″ – Pinewood Springs 7.6″ – southwest of Lone Tree 7.2″ – near Cameron Pass 7.2″ – Sedalia 4.8″ – Louisville 3.3″ – northwest of Boulder 2.3″ – northeast Thornton 2.0″ – CBS4 2.0″ – Ridgway 1.0″ – Denver Int’l Airport
DENVER, CO
deseret.com

Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow Moves Graduation From Red Rocks To Indoor Venues For Some Seniors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A late Spring snowstorm is changing plans for thousands of families around Colorado. For many high school seniors, the sudden drop in temperature is nothing compared to the changes they’ve endured the last couple of years. (credit: CBS) Graduations for the class of 2022 are underway. Cory Sims and hundreds of his classmates at Columbine High School were looking forward to walking the stage at Red Rocks. “Every class I’ve seen graduate, they’ve all been so excited to go there. Red Rocks is beautiful. You get these awesome sunsets and you have the scenery with the mountains. It’s just...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Free shuttle service begins in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will be launching a new free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs. The shuttle aims to make visiting downtown more convenient. It will run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. “Downtown Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Spring Storm Forces Many Colorado High Schools To Change Outdoor Graduation Plans

(CBS4) — Weather forced high schools to switch up their graduation plans Friday. We were at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison during the morning, where several ceremonies were planned. Some schools had backup plans. (credit: CBS) Evergreen High School was able to keep its Red Rocks ceremony on track for a 9 a.m. start. But Columbine and Chatfield moved their respective graduations to the Denver Colosseum. DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School moved its ceremony to their school gymnasium. DCIS Baker moved its ceremony under a tent at the Denver Botanic Gardens. And DCIS Montbello was tentatively planning it will move its ceremony to the gym.
MORRISON, CO
CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
