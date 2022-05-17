Colorado Springs And Boulder Land In The Top 5 Of Best Places To Live In America By U.S. News & World Report

(CBS4) – Two Colorado cities are in the Top 5 this year in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of best places to live in the United States.

The 2022 rankings identified places in America that have the best “combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living, quality of life.” And it apparently helps to be tucked up next to beautiful Rocky Mountains. In the case of Colorado Springs , the No. 2 city on the list, nearby 14er Pikes Peak “is the backdrop.”

For Boulder — No. 4 — the U.S. News writers described the city as “a looker” whose backdrop is “the snow-capped Indian Peaks.”

Colorado Springs is praised for having a small town feel despite being one of the biggest cities in the state. It’s the kind of place where “people regularly stop to say hello to someone they know at their neighborhood brewery or grocery store.” Its downtown is described as being easy to navigate through. It also has a high ranking for its quality of life and job market.

Perhaps to the chagrin of some folks in Colorado Springs, Huntsville, Alabama, nabbed the No. 1 spot in the rankings. That city was recently chosen as the new headquarters of United States Space Command, which has always been located in Colorado Springs and city leaders are fighting the move .

Boulder gets high marks for incredible fitness and wellness options and a special nod is given to the rock climbing scene there. In fact, the publication chose to feature the city’s popular Flatirons in its tweet announcing the new rankings.

No other Colorado cities made it into the Top 50, although Fort Collins and Denver were ranked 54th and 55th, respectively.