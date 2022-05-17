ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

6 Vehicles Involved In Crash Near Fairfield

By Christopher Baker
 4 days ago
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities say six vehicles were involved in a crash in Fairfield on Tuesday, but the injuries were minor.

The incident happened on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road.

Scene of the crash in Fairfield. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

Fairfield Fire Department crews responded to the scene and initially declared the incident a “mass casualty” event.

California Highway Patrol later said all the injuries appear to be minor. Still, some people were transported from the scene.

At least one person was trapped in their vehicle at one point, firefighters said.

Officers say there is construction going on in the area and traffic was stopped. An oncoming driver either didn’t notice or noticed too late and caused the accident.

No other details about the crash have been released.

