6 Vehicles Involved In Crash Near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities say six vehicles were involved in a crash in Fairfield on Tuesday, but the injuries were minor.

The incident happened on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road.

Fairfield Fire Department crews responded to the scene and initially declared the incident a “mass casualty” event.

California Highway Patrol later said all the injuries appear to be minor. Still, some people were transported from the scene.

At least one person was trapped in their vehicle at one point, firefighters said.

Officers say there is construction going on in the area and traffic was stopped. An oncoming driver either didn’t notice or noticed too late and caused the accident.

No other details about the crash have been released.