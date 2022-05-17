ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Phase 2 Drilling of Further 3,000 Metres Commences at International Lithium's Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, British Columbia--(KissPR for Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the 'Company' or 'ILC') is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 2 of the 5,000-metre drilling program previously announced on February 9, 2022 at the Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace,...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
LiveScience

Giant sinkhole with a forest inside found in China

A team of Chinese scientists has discovered a giant new sinkhole with a forest at its bottom. The sinkhole is 630 feet (192 meters) deep, according to the Xinhua news agency, deep enough to just swallow St. Louis' Gateway Arch. A team of speleologists and spelunkers rappelled into the sinkhole on Friday (May 6), discovering that there are three cave entrances in the chasm, as well as ancient trees 131 feet (40 m) tall, stretching their branches toward the sunlight that filters through the sinkhole entrance.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Giant 'Death Shadow' Dinosaur Found in Argentina Is Largest Megaraptor on Record

Argentine paleontologists have announced the discovery of an apex-predator dinosaur that measured three stories from nose to tail and eviscerated its prey with sharp, curved claws. The six-ton giant, the largest megaraptor unearthed to date, fed on smaller dinosaurs that it ripped to shreds with its talons before digging into...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phase 2
Space.com

Virgin Orbit will launch military satellites for National Reconnaissance Office and UK on milestone flight

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) will launch a joint mission with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Virgin Orbit's first-ever launch from the UK. The collaboration will see the government military organizations working together on two "Prometheus 2" cubesats, which will launch among nine international rideshares from Spaceport Cornwall (in coastal southwestern England) as soon as summertime.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Asteroid mining: Helping to meet Earth's natural resource demands

"They essentially hold on to the side of the asteroid for dear life as it screams through the solar system." Mitch Hunter-Scullion is describing a six-legged robot called Scar-e, the Space Capable Asteroid Robotic Explorer, which he aims to send to an asteroid to drill for precious metals such as iron, nickel and platinum.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Lake Ontario#International Lithium#Rubidium Project#Newsfile Corp#Tsxv#Ilc#Ignace Ontario
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Global cycling and climate effects of aeolian dust controlled by biological soil crusts

Biological soil crusts (biocrusts) cover ~12% of the global land surface. They are formed by an intimate association between soil particles, photoautotrophic and heterotrophic organisms, and they effectively stabilize the soil surface of drylands. Quantitative information on the impact of biocrusts on the global cycling and climate effects of aeolian dust, however, is not available. Here, we combine the currently limited experimental data with a global climate model to investigate the effects of biocrusts on regional and global dust cycling under current and future conditions. We estimate that biocrusts reduce the global atmospheric dust emissions by ~60%, preventing the release of ~0.7"‰Pg dust per year. Until 2070, biocrust coverage is expected to be severely reduced by climate change and land-use intensification. The biocrust loss will cause an increased dust burden, leading to a reduction of the global radiation budget of around 0.12 to 0.22"‰W"‰mâˆ’2, corresponding to about 50% of the total direct forcing of anthropogenic aerosols. This biocrust control on dust cycling and its climate impacts have important implications for human health, biogeochemical cycling and the functioning of the ecosystems, and thus should be considered in the modelling, mitigation and management of global change.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Prehistoric fossil in Peru sheds light on marine origin of crocodiles

LIMA, May 17 (Reuters) - The discovery of a prehistoric crocodile fossil in Peru from around 7 million years ago has given paleontologists more clues as to how modern crocodiles, all freshwater creatures in the Andean country, first came to land from the sea. According to a Peruvian research team...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Country
Argentina
Nature.com

Earth's geodynamic evolution constrained by W in Archean seawater

Radiogenic isotope systems are important geochemical tools to unravel geodynamic processes on Earth. Applied to ancient marine chemical sediments such as banded iron formations, the short-lived 182Hf-182W isotope system can serve as key instrument to decipher Earth's geodynamic evolution. Here we show high-precision 182W isotope data of the 2.7 Ga old banded iron formation from the Temagami Greenstone Belt, NE Canada, that reveal distinct 182W differences in alternating Si-rich (7.9 ppm enrichment) and Fe-rich (5.3 ppm enrichment) bands reflecting variable flux of W from continental and hydrothermal mantle sources into ambient seawater, respectively. Greater 182W excesses in Si-rich layers relative to associated shales (5.9 ppm enrichment), representing regional upper continental crust composition, suggest that the Si-rich bands record the global rather than the local seawater 182W signature. The distinct intra-band differences highlight the potential of 182W isotope signatures in banded iron formations to simultaneously track the evolution of crust and upper mantle through deep time.
SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

Sun 'hedgehog' among new images of the sun released by European Space Agency

Make some space in your schedule to take a look at some brand new images of the sun released by the European Space Agency on Wednesday. The photos of the sun, taken by the ESA, include photos of a solar flare, the sun's south pole, the sun's magnetic activity, and a full view of the sun. Among the new photos is a solar activity in the sun nicknamed "the hedgehog" for having "a multitude of spikes of hot gas reaching out in all directions."
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

G7 to meet climate finance support goal next year - draft

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 19 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven economic powers expect to meet a climate change financing goal for developing countries by next year, G7 finance chiefs said in a draft communique from a meeting in Germany. "We are strongly committed to achieving the collective climate finance mobilisation...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy