ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Delphi case: New docs say crime scene was tampered with

By Rafael Sánchez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP0t9_0fhIpdw700

DELPHI — New chilling details have emerged involving the Delphi deaths investigation.

Today a true-crime podcast released documents that shed new light on the unsolved crime.

The February 2017 killings of teens Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in Delphi has drawn international attention.

Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee, the people behind "The Murder Sheet" podcast, obtained court documents that provide information previously not made public.

PREVIOUS | Delphi investigators expand search for 'anthony_shots' accounts to other social platforms

"This is a case where people see Abby and Libby could have been my daughter, my sisters, that could have been me," said Cain.

We've known for years that the girls' bodies were found on the property of then 77-year-old Ronald Logan, who is dead. New details, per the podcast, indicate Logan asked a relative to lie about his whereabouts on the day of the murders,

Photos provided
Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams

They also reveal that Logan's phone puts him near the Old Monon High bridge, and that Logan's former lover thought he was involved.

And the crime scene appears to have been tampered with by someone.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton said in a written statement, "The FBI has provided assistance to the Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in this investigation and will continue to help in any way we can to see justice done for Libby and Abby. Because this is a pending investigation, we do not have any details to share at this time."

PREVIOUS | FBI removing some information from Delphi death investigation posters

"The bodies were staged. We don't know what that means. Disturbing details. it mentions it was a bloody brutal crime," Cain said.

Cain and Greenlee say they redacted the documents that could hurt the ongoing investigation.

"We can tell you we reached out to law enforcement yesterday. We had pretty serious and long discussions with them. They made the case that a couple of things the warrant that could harm the case if released, so we did take it out," Greenlee said.

Indiana State Police said last month that it was expanding its search for "anthony_shots" profiles, which was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications in connection with the murders. Authorities said they're looking for anyone with that profile name on the application called Yellow, also currently known as Yubo.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 21

Ann Hughes
4d ago

oh my gosh. this is ridiculous. we live right out there. Ron lived next to the trails. of course it put him close. he lied because he was on probation for habitual DUI's and he had been at a bar. which has been checked and verified

Reply(2)
20
Hoosier Me
2d ago

He is dead now. It makes it all too convenient. They wat the case closed, they are passing the buck. It sounds like they have no new info

Reply
3
Ron Baker
3d ago

It wouldn't have been difficult to do a voice analysis on Logan. (Down the hill) Still wondering why the two girls decided on that particular time to be there and how did Libby manage a photograph and a recording if they didn't already feel threatened?

Reply(1)
3
Related
Law & Crime

Indiana Man Sentenced to 76 Years for Killing Friend of Ex-Girlfriend and Burning House Down with Body Inside

An Indiana man was sentenced to 76 years in prison on Friday for a 2018 murder and subsequent arson of the crime scene. In April of this year, Danny James Clark, 50, was found guilty of murder, arson, abuse of a corpse, residential entry, theft, and invasion of privacy by jurors in Pulaski County over the death of 43-year-old William “Neil” Toosley.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Delphi search warrant release yields unanswered questions

When the podcast “The Murder Sheet” facilitated the release of a 2017 search warrant targeting the man who owned the land where the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were discovered east of Delphi, it revealed previously unknown information and led to speculation about what investigators did and did not discover. “Nothing was found,” […]
DELPHI, IN
NBC Chicago

Former MMA Fighter Defends Police Officer Under Attack Off Indiana Highway

A former MMA fighter and current Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer put his martial arts skills to the test this week, stopping an attack on a police officer off an Indiana highway. William Cassoday and his wife said they pulled over after seeing a man punching an officer in the face Monday just before 4:30 p.m. near Swanson Road and U.S. Highway 6 in Portage, Indiana.
PORTAGE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Delphi, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Delphi, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for person in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a parking lot theft investigation. The theft took place on May 17 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3600 Cassopolis Street. If you have any information on...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman found with methamphetamine in vehicle, child in backseat

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A woman was arrested after police found her in a vehicle with methamphetamine and a child in the backseat, according to the probable cause affidavit. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department was called to an address on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Fbi Special Agent#Violent Crime#German#Fbi#The Indiana State Police
WLFI.com

Police raid Fairfield Township properties across Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police officers on Friday raided Fairfield Township properties across the city. At 11:30 this morning, Indiana State Police troopers could been seen taking pictures and searching through several buildings on Wabash Avenue, including the township offices, a shelter house and a shed near the alley.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Fatal crash in Vigo County claims one life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal crash in the Wabash Valley that claimed one life. Indiana State Police say it happened near the 2 mile marker on I-70 in Vigo County just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. They say the truck ran off...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Goshen, Indiana shooting: Two dead, two wounded

GOSHEN, Indiana - Goshen, Indiana police said that two people were killed, and three others wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Rosemare Court. Police said that five people were initially said to be severely wounded. One man was dead at the scene, another...
GOSHEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield PD looking for reported missing woman

Greenfield Police have asked for the public’s assistance in finding Mary “Sirosky” Helsley. Helsley, 44, is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hancock County non-emergency number at 317-477-4400 or the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4410.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

ISP: Suspected heroin dealers arrested in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men suspected of dealing heroin after a large amount of drugs was found at a home. Police say they began investigating 28-year-old Bloomington man Kyle Whitaker after receiving a tip he was involved in dealing heroin in and around Lawrence County.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman convicted in 3-year-old son’s beating death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been convicted in the death of her 3-year-old son, who died last year after her boyfriend allegedly punched the boy repeatedly. A Tippecanoe County jury on Thursday convicted Crystal Cox of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy