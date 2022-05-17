ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah woman runs over man twice during drug deal gone bad

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
A Utah woman claims she ran over a man twice after he gave her counterfeit money to pay for drugs.

Brynn Lunn and her boyfriend, Karson Swenson, both 18, were arrested following Sunday night's incident in which the male victim agreed on Snapchat to buy $350 of marijuana.

When the victim met the couple, Swenson said he wanted to see the money before handing over the drugs. Instead, police say Swenson stole the money and Lunn drove off as the victim hung on to the getaway car and was then run over.

Lunn then allegedly made a U-turn and intentionally ran over the victim again, a claim corroborated by witnesses at the scene.

Both Lunn and Swenson were arrested in Taylorsville just after 10:15 p.m. while still in their car. When the couple was taken into custody, they had 200 Xanax pills and "multiple THC items with them," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Lunn told police the victim had given her boyfriend "fake money" during the transaction, and was aware he was hanging on the car when she sped away.

The couple both face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of drugs with intent to distribute, while the victim was taken to the hospital with a possible fractured pelvis.

FOX 13 News

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

