Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.

EASTON, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO