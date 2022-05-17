ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA to let United use jets grounded after engine failure over Broomfield

By Sean O'Donnell
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
DENVER (AP) — Federal safety officials are moving to let United Airlines resume using about 50 planes that have been grounded since the engine of one of them blew apart over Broomfield last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Tuesday that it has approved Boeing’s outline of required fixes to the Boeing 777s, whose engines were made by Pratt & Whitney.

United flight 328 engine debris piles up at Broomfield Police Department, piece found in Arvada

A United Airlines executive says the airline plans to start using some of the planes within a week.

They were grounded last year after a Hawaii-bound plane suffered an engine failure shortly after leaving Denver International Airport and rained broken parts over residential areas.

