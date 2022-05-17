Jennifer Grey's beau Matthew Broderick told her there was 'no way' she would get the starring role in Dirty Dancing because the competition was too tough

Jennifer Grey rose to fame by playing Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the 1987 hit film Dirty Dancing.

But the night before the actress auditioned for the part which would see her work opposite Patrick Swayze, her boyfriend at the time, Matthew Broderick - who is now married to Sarah Jessica Parker - told her there was no way she could land that lead role.

The actress wrote in her memoir Out Of The Corner that it was not exactly the pep talk she needed.

Not supportive: Jennifer Grey reveals that her boyfriend Matthew Broderick did not think she would get her star-making film Dirty Dancing with Patrick Swayze

That stings: Broderick - who is now married to Sarah Jessica Parker - told her there was no way she could land that lead role. Seen in 1985

'He said this odd thing, as if to reassure himself, like he wasn't aware he was using his "out loud voice,"' she wrote in her tell all book.

The actor told her he did not know what she was 'worried' about because there was 'no way' she was going to get the part.

And Matthew - who is now 60 - added: 'I'm sure they're seeing everybody for this part.'

And she had another story about the actor, who was a massive star thanks to 1986's Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Sounds harsh: The actor told her he did not know what she was 'worried' about because there was 'no way' she was going to get the part

The day before the Dirty Dancing audition she wanted to hang out at the club that played music from the 1950s and 1960s - when Dirty Dancing was set.

At first Matthew - who she claimed she was engaged to at one point - said no then he caved in and went.

Matthew and Jennifer started dating in 1985 when they played siblings in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

He starred as Ferris and she played his sister Jeanie, so they had to keep the relationship quiet so as to not turn off theater goers.

But she DID get the role and it made her a huge star: And Matthew - who is now 60 - added: 'I'm sure they're seeing everybody for this part.' Seen with Swayze

They became fast friends: Grey and Swayze arm in arm at the film's premiere in 1987

This comes after she said she feels 'grateful' to have shared her success with Swayze.

She has revealed what she would now say to her late co-star - who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 - if she had the chance.

The 62-year-old actress shared: 'We were playing kids and we were really young, in terms of where I sit now and where he would be now. With that kind of distance to be able to just say, "Look, we did something crazy. It was so hard and we did it."'

Her new book says a lot: She has spilled on her past loves and movies in Out Of The Corner

Jennifer remembers her co-star - who appeared as dance instructor Johnny Castle - as being 'a good man' and 'a kind person.'

She told Entertainment Tonight: 'He's just a good guy. Everybody loved him...

'If we could have just laughed today and been like, "Look at us. We're just old people now. Look what we did when we were younger."

'I am so grateful is what I am. I am so grateful to have had him as my Johnny... I just never had a man show up for me the way he did and that was something I will never forget.'

Siblings in this film: Matthew and Jenner played siblings in Ferris Bueller's Day Off in 1986; seen with Jeffrey Jones

Dirty Dancing's success exceeded all expectations. But Jennifer was initially uncertain about her co-star and the decision to cast him in the movie.

She said: 'We had done Red Dawn together, and that was not my kind of movie. It was this action movie ... and it was just so, so stressful.

'All the guys were being just a guys' club, they were pulling pranks. I was just young and scared and a fish out of water, because that's just not my kind of thing.

'By the time we got to do Dirty Dancing and they wanted to bring him in, I said, "Oh god, no. I just spent three months with the guy. He's pulling pranks on me."'