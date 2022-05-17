Actor Tahj Mowry Gives a Scoop on His Upcoming Series, Possible ‘Smart Guy’ Reboot
Actor Tahj Mowry is keeping busy with his roles on the CBS show "How We Roll," "The Muppets Mayhem" on Disney+, and his upcoming Netflix film. He joined Cheddar's Between Bells to discuss his various projects and being a Hollywood staple for decades with roles that have been a part of many fan-favorite shows including "Baby Daddy" and "Smart Guy," the latter of which he provides a scoop for fans hoping to see a reboot any time soon.
