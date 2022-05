SANDUSKY – A woman was charged with two felonies on May 12 after she allegedly assaulted deputies while they were arresting her for multiple warrants. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started when deputies were patrolling Crystal Rock in Margaretta Township and encountered a woman who appeared to be in destress. According to the report, the woman said that her name was “Panda” and that she lost her pet bee.

