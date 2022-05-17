White Sox Make Series of Roster Moves, Announce Game 2 Starter

There's shooting your shot, and then there's what Buddy Boeheim did at his New York Knicks workout. The Syracuse alum and the ACC's reigning scoring champion (19.2 points per game) impressed in front of metropolitan brass to the tune of a 71-of-80 performance from three-point range, good for an astonishing success rate of 89 percent as documented by Adam Zagoria. New York is one of three teams to work out Boeheim so far (joining Golden State and Sacramento) and the son of long-tenured Orange head coach Jim is slated to meet with at least 10 more in addition to holding a pro day on Wednesday night.
