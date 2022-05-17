Olympian Tom Daley Knits His Way Through a Chat About His New Memoir

British Olympic diver Tom Daley joined Baker Machado on Between Bells to discuss his new memoir, "Coming Up For Air," now available in the U.S. Daley knit his way through the conversation while the two chatted about the important lessons from his decorated diving career that he details in the book and got candid about the impact that being a public athlete has on mental health. Daly also discussed whether or not he plans on retiring. "I decided with my coach we're going to take a year out and just have time to just relax and unwind and be a bit more normal and not have to train every single day," he said. "But it's now just being able to make those decisions, I don't know what's gonna be next. I don't know if knitting is just gonna be for me from here on out. I'm just gonna sit and knit."