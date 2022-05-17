ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jurors hear audio of Amber Heard telling Depp to ‘suck my d–k,’ bickering about kids

By Snejana Farberov, Elizabeth Rosner
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Iait_0fhIjGTQ00

FAIRFAX, Va. — Jurors in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s bombshell trial Tuesday were played audio clips of the troubled couple’s foul-mouthed arguments — including one when the actress repeatedly tells Depp to “suck my d–k.”

In a six-minute recording — in which both Depp and Heard are somewhat incoherent at times — the two have a bitter argument about their frayed relationship and hurl insults at one another.

“Suck my d–k, suck my d–k,” Heard can be heard telling Depp on that tape. “You’re a f—ing kid yourself, I wish I hadn’t bought into any of the lies you sold.”

In another clip, Heard accuses her then-husband of using his children, Jack and Lily-Rose, against her, telling him, “You’re making me see you worse.”

The recordings — entered into evidence by Depp’s attorney during Heard’s cross-examination — appear to have been made as the pair’s tumultuous marriage was coming apart at the seams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgG0B_0fhIjGTQ00
Jurors were played an audio recording of Amber Heard telling her then-husband Johnny Depp to “suck my d–k.”
REUTERS

“Talk about a fake bill of goods,” Heard says in the six-minute clip. “Talk about presenting yourself as something you’re not.”

Depp, meanwhile, calls Heard a “spoiled f—ing brat.”

The two take jabs at each other’s careers, with Heard calling Depp a joke and a “washed-up piece of s–t.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzJ32_0fhIjGTQ00
In one clip, Johnny Depp called his ex-wife Amber Heard a “spoiled f—ing brat.”
EPA

“Yeah, I’m the joke in the industry, Amber,” he replies dryly, adding, “Your jealously is so tragic.”

Heard also takes aim at Depp’s iconic role in the 1980s TV show “21 Jump Street,” telling him: “Hey, at least I didn’t do, like, a teeny show where I’m a heartthrob. God, that would be, like, embarrassing.”

He shouts back “Aquaman!” in a mocking tone, referring to Heard’s role in the blockbuster .

The actress’s tone appears by turns taunting and mocking, and her expletive-laden tirade is often interrupted by bouts of wild laughter, which Depp calls out as “fake” and “disgusting.”

Follow The Post’s live coverage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

At one point in the fight, Heard tells Depp to leave, saying, “Is there no other place for you to run with your 15 other houses … go run to the next house.”

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him by writing an op-ed piece in the Washington Post in 2018 describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

After wrapping her direct testimony Monday, Heard returned to the stand to be grilled by Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez about her claims of abuse.

Vasquez, who led the cross-examination, played for the jury a second audio clip of another argument between the couple, this one revolving around the actor’s kids from his relationship with French star Vanessa Paradis, which ended in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUk1C_0fhIjGTQ00
Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation.
WireImage

In the recording — the first few moments of which were inaudible — Heard apologizes to Depp for “screaming” at him in front of his kids, Lily-Rose, now 22, and Jack, now 20, during a trip to the Bahamas in December 2015.

“I’m sorry I f—ed your kids up,” Heard says in the tense conversation.

“It was pretty f—ing weird for them, you know?” Depp replies. A few second later, he fires back that he “doesn’t need [Heard’s] clever comebacks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0Ggq_0fhIjGTQ00
In one recording, Amber Heard apologized to Johnny Depp for yelling at him in front of his children.
AFP via Getty Images

The conversation quickly deteriorated, and Heard accused Depp of using his children unfairly against her.

“Your character has become so clear,” she can be heard saying. “Especially when you use [the kids].

“It’s gross how you’re using your kids,” she adds. “I’ve done nothing but be there for them in a good way.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Stassi Schroeder Chronicles 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing, Reveals Spin-Off 'Valley Rules' Was In The Works

Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy