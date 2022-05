CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- On Friday afternoon, the Cavaliers boarded their plane to Columbus, Ohio, where a meeting with Maryland awaits in the NCAA Quarterfinals. The two programs have a lot of recent history. Virginia took round one in the 2021 NCAA Championship, and Maryland took round two with a regular season win at Audi Field. When the two teams met in March, they both entered undefeated. The Terps have continued that into the postseason, still without a loss this year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO