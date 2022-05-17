ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County officers honored by Commission for life-saving response

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday morning’s regular session of the Raleigh County Commission, the Commission officially recognized Deputies Lt. B.R. Halstead and Lt. W.R. Killen with awards commemorating their diligence and quick response to an April 12, 2022 call which resulted in the saving of a child’s life.

The call in question, which came at 1:45pm the afternoon of April 12, saw officers dispatched on a report of an overdose of a toddler aged child in the Daniels area who had accidentally ingested heroin.

Officers arrived at the scene within two minutes, according to the Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, at which point Nalaxone (Narcan) was administered to the child.

Rather than await responding EMS units, the closest of which were responding from Coal City, the officers transported the child to BARH, where care was then turned over to medical staff.

“They’re heroes, [though] they won’t say it,” said Sheriff Van Meter, who was also present at the Commision meeting. “God put them in the right place at the right time, and they took action.”

Daniels residents James L. Minton, age 41, and Amanda G. Richmond, age 34, were arrested as a result of the incident, and were charged with child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Commission then presented Deputy Lt. Officers Killen and Halstead with commemorative plaques which were read aloud as follows,

“This recognition award is hereby awarded to Lt. W.R. Killen of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of saving the life of a toddler, presented on May 17, 2022 by the Raleigh County Commission; Dave Tolliver, Commission President; Linda K. Epling, Commissioner; Greg A. Duckworth, Commissioner.”

“This recognition award is hereby awarded to Lt. B.R. Halstead of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of saving the life of a toddler, presented on May 17, 2022 by the Raleigh County Commission; Dave Tolliver, Commission President; Linda K. Epling, Commissioner; Greg A. Duckworth, Commissioner.”

