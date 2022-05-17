ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Man sentenced to prison in death of infant son

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jqjbr_0fhIhHQZ00

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to serve between 20 and 40 years in prison in the death of his 3-month-old son.

Daniel Messner was sentenced Monday in Marshall County, news outlets reported. He was charged in 2019 with death of a child by a parent by child abuse.

A doctor told Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office investigator Bryan Gaus that the child suffered from shaken baby syndrome and his death was the “result of extreme violence,” according to police records.

Messner entered a Kennedy plea in January to charges of voluntary manslaughter, child neglect resulting in death and malicious manslaughter. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without having to admit guilt.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County man gets jail time for selling meth

John David Crow, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Crow, 52, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Crow admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in November 2021 in Marshall County. Crow faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man, ‘Model’, gets jail time on drug charges

Kevin Ray Morgan, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Morgan, also known as “Model,” 46, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl.” Morgan is admitted to distributing of heroin and fentanyl in April 2021 in Wetzel County. Morgan faces […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
City
Moundsville, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Child Neglect#Violent Crime#Ap
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania teacher charged for alleged relationship with 17-year-old student

A Pennsylvania high school choral teacher was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student. Olivia Ortz, 26, a teacher at Wilmington Area High School, has been charged with sexual contact with a school student, unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses, and criminal use of a communication facility, as reported by New Castle News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Former Portsmouth Woman’s Body Identified after 25 years

Youngstown, Ohio police identified the body of a former Portsmouth resident 25 years after her remains were discovered inside an abandoned housing project in Youngstown. This is not breaking news. Youngstown Police made the identification back in April of last year, but I only recently learned about it, and I wanted to share it because I thought America Francis Williams deserved that much.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

“She’s dead in here”: Man who discovered body in Washington County motel room speaks out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man who found a woman’s body in his motel room says he hasn’t been able to sleep because he can still see her face when he closes his eyes. “I peeped around the bathroom corner. I saw the shadow, kind of looked around the bathroom door and I saw her there. And then I ran out the door and screamed, ‘She’s dead in here,’” said Tommy Pendland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

Jackson County Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Social Security Income Benefits

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, Monique Ann Casto, 37, of Kenna, unlawfully collected $41,166 in Social Security Survivor’s Insurance Benefits payments on behalf of a minor child after losing custody of that child.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy