Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in grants to 100 Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others. Detroit was one of five cities, including Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Twin Cities, selected for the program. Comcast will award a $10,000 grant to 100 local businesses from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, for a total of $5 million across 500 businesses. This brings the amount awarded to $16 million to date.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO