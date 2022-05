FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The heat and muggy weather will hold through Saturday. There will be some rain at times, but a bit of sun is also possible. The chance of rain and a few storms will increase into this evening. There is the potential for some heavy rain. A cold front will cross the area and Sunday will turn cooler and less humid. It make be a wet start to tomorrow but the rain should end by afternoon.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO