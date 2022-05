METHOW — A portion of the Methow Wildlife Area is closed to the public to protect a pair of nesting sandhill cranes. A 240-acre section of the Big Valley Unit is closed through the end of September, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The sandhill cranes are a state endangered species and the two nesting in the area are the only pair ever documented in the Methow Valley.

METHOW, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO