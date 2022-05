MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, around 11 AM, Monroe Police was dispatched to Origin Bank located on the 1800 block of Hudson Lane. Upon arrival, officers learned that 26-year-old Diana Anoulack entered the bank and attempted to cash a $6,810 business check made out to her.

