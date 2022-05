Alice Pearliee Rector, daughter of Anthony Rector and Heather Conrad, was born at 9:48 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. She passed away 11:20 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Rector is survived by her parents, Anthony and Heather; siblings, Jade, Michelle, Michael, Matthew, Ian and Thatcher; maternal grandmother, Chyrel Thompson, of Springfield; paternal grandmother, Pam Edgar of Laurie and several aunts and uncles.

MOUNT VERNON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO