During the Hear Callers portion of the May 17th Pocahontas County Commission Meeting, about 5 residents of the Buckeye Community asked the commissioners for help with a crime problem. They said in the early morning hours numerous loud cars race up and down Stevens Hole Road and go to a nearby drug house, disturbing their sleep and endangering anyone walking along the road as well as their pets. The residents say their numerous pleas for help from local law-enforcement have not been addressed. The commissioners pointed out that the Sheriff is an independent elected office, but they promised to address the issue with him.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO